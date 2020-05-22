Prime Guide on Navigating Amazon Advertising

When you hear the word Amazon, you may think of the ecommerce platform. However, Amazon’s properties extend beyond online shopping. Amazon Prime 2019 Membership data shows 82 percent of U.S. households have a Prime membership1, totaling 105 million households.

While memberships continue to increase, so do the number of Amazon properties, giving advertisers multiple opportunities to reach Amazon customers. These include Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV and the voice assistant product, Alexa. Amazon’s growth fuels the development of powerful mediums that allow advertisers to follow consumers, understand their habits and in turn, provide them with relevant content and advertisements.

Amazon continues to invest in the digital advertising space, which is projected to grow by about 50 percent throughout 20202. Amazon advertising opportunities include search, digital display, video and over-the-top television (OTT) tactics, which all utilize Amazon’s proprietary first-party data to accurately target key consumer groups. Below is a list of expanded advertising tactics currently offered through Amazon and how each benefits advertisers:

Placement Description Benefit to Advertisers Display Ads Display advertising on Amazon websites, apps and devices, as well as sites not owned by Amazon. Cost-effective display advertising across Amazon and non-Amazon sites. Amazon DSP (demand-side-platform) Display Ads Display advertising through Amazon DSP (demand-side-platform) to reach users via Amazon-owned inventory as well as sites not owned by Amazon. Includes custom segmentation and modeling with placement on websites, apps and devices. Cost-effective display advertising tactic using Amazon’s first-party data to effectively reach target audiences. Amazon Video Ads 6-, 15- or 30-second auto-play pre-roll video ads served across Amazon sites, applications and devices. Includes placements in content on Amazon home page (desktop, mobile and tablet), detail page (desktop and mobile) and Fire tablet wake screen. Engages users with video assets across a variety of platforms and devices. Amazon DSP Video/Over-the-Top Television (OTT) Ads 15- or 30-second streaming over-the-top video ads served through Amazon demand-side-platform (DSP) across Prime Video, Fire TV and IMDb TV. Engages users with video assets across streaming video platforms to reach non-traditional TV/video viewers.

As you consider tactics for your next campaign, evaluate all of the advertising options across the media landscape, including Amazon. However, while Amazon can provide your campaign with a variety of placements and depth, it should not stand alone. Every campaign should include more than one media tactic that can reach the target audience effectively, convey important messaging and essentially achieve the overall campaign goals.

Let us know how we can help integrate Amazon into your next media buy!

